Local Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $25,000

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A great update to share with you.

The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $25,000 this year.

Dozens of people met yesterday at Central Park for the fourth year in a row.

The goal is to raise awareness and money for research towards finding a cure.

Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S.

If you want, you can start by donate by going to their website at alz.org

