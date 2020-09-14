Local Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $25,000
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A great update to share with you.
The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $25,000 this year.
Dozens of people met yesterday at Central Park for the fourth year in a row.
The goal is to raise awareness and money for research towards finding a cure.
Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S.
If you want, you can start by donate by going to their website at alz.org
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.