Investigators confirm shooter was not alone in UP Mall fatal shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Assistant Commander David Wells confirms the shooter responsible for shooting and killing a man at University Park Mall on Saturday was not alone.

After reviewing surveillance footage from inside the mall Monday, Wells says multiple people are believed to have been with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

“There were people in a group walking together. There were people with the shooter that have not come forward,” Wells says.

Despite efforts to key in on a suspect, Wells says no arrests have been made. However, investigators are continuing to slowly, methodically move forward in the right direction.

“It’s like putting together a puzzle, trying to figure out who was where, and who did what,” Wells explains. “We want to make sure we see everything that is available before we just rush to judgement and take that next step.”

Wells says autopsy results of the victim, 23-year-old Delaney Crosby, show Crosby died of a gunshot wound.

CMHU say Crosby was shot and killed after getting into the argument with the suspect inside the mall.

Mishawaka Police, who are assisting CMHU with the investigation, say they have also helped collect surveillance footage from store managers of the moments leading up to the time of the shooting.

Lt. Tim Williams, Mishawaka Police Public Information Officer, says police are working with University Park Mall officials, as they normally have in the past, in adding extra patrols in and around the mall.

“We have uniform officers that will be inside the mall. We have officers up and around the mall during regular shifts and extra patrols,” Williams says.

While University Park Mall reopened on Sunday, many stores have remained closed since the shooting. Employees, who work inside the mall, telling 16 News Now they were afraid to go back to work. Williams says the department will be helping in any way they can to make sure it’s a safe place for both employees and their customers.

“We want everyone to know that it’s a safe place to go to,” Williams say.

CMHU says they are continuing to interview witnesses and work possible tips that may lead them to the shooter. If anyone has any information about the investigation, or video of the shooting, or shooter, you are encouraged to contact CMHU by calling 574-235-5009 or CrimeStoppers at 574-288- STOP.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.