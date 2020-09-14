Advertisement

Indiana’s chief justice tests positive for coronavirus

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Supreme Court says Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection and has been quarantined.

The court said Monday that Rush learned about her infection on Sunday and underwent the test after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rush has been working remotely and hasn’t been to the Statehouse, where the Supreme Court justices have offices, since Sept. 1.  

The court’s statement did not say whether Rush has been ill and a court spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking additional information.

Rush has been Indiana’s chief justice since 2014. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

