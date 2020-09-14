Advertisement

Indiana State Police trooper helps 2 people out of burning home

Master Trooper Mick Dockery
Master Trooper Mick Dockery(ISP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana State Police trooper rushed into a burning South Bend home and helped two people get out safely.

It happened Saturday night in the 3000 block of Edison Road.

Master Trooper Mick Dockery was on a traffic stop in the area when a driver alerted him to the fire.

Dockery forced open the front door after he saw someone who was unable to get out, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

The trooper then saw a disoriented female inside the home, so he entered and dragged her outside.

A German shepherd ran safely from the home a short time later.

Police say Dockery finished out his shift after being medically cleared at the hospital.

From Indiana State Police Bremen District:

This past Saturday night the shift took an unexpected turn for an Indiana State Trooper when a passing motorist alerted him to a nearby home that was on fire.

Just after 10:00 p.m. on September 12, 2020, Master Trooper Mick Dockery was on a traffic stop in the area of Edison Road and Crestwood Boulevard in South Bend, IN when a passing driver alerted him that a house was on fire down the street.

Dockery released the driver from the traffic stop and went eastbound on Edison Road. He quickly found a house in the 3000 block of Edison Road that had the east side of the house and garage fully engulfed in flames.

As Dockery ran towards the front door of the house, he saw a male attempting to open the front storm door but was unable to do so. Dockery forced the door open so he could get the male out of the house. The male disappeared back into the house yelling he needed to get his dog out of the house.

Dockery yelled into the house asking if anyone else was in the house when he saw a female that appeared disoriented in the front room of the house. Dockery entered the home and dragged the female from the home while he yelled for the male to get out of the smoke-filled house.

As Dockery returned to the burning home, the male came back out of the house, still yelling that he needed his dog. A short time later a German Shepherd ran safely from the home.

True to form, Dockery finished out his shift after being medically cleared at a local hospital.

