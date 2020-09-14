Indiana reports 755 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 755 more coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,215 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 106,540 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,249 new cases were reported.

Saturday : 17 more deaths, and 1,076 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,282 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 764 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 394 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,772 (+49) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,066 (+28) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,324 (+9) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,150 (+7) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 965 (+7) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 627 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 230 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 224 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 113 (+2) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

