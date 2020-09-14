Advertisement

Indiana reports 755 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 755 more coronavirus cases and 2 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,215 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 106,540 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 1 more coronavirus death, 1,249 new cases were reported.

Saturday : 17 more deaths, and 1,076 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,282 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 764 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 394 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 5,772 (+49) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 6,066 (+28) cases and 104 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,324 (+9) cases and 37 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,150 (+7) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 965 (+7) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 627 (+1) cases and 11 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 230 (+3) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 224 (+1) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 113 (+2) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 4 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame estimates that there are 48 active cases and 606 people who have recovered.

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

Coronavirus

Indiana developing virus vaccine eligibility criteria

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Indiana health officials are developing the criteria they’ll use to decide who’s entitled to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Latest News

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Multiple areas in Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state gets ready for Tropical Storm Sally.

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.