Advertisement

Indiana developing virus vaccine eligibility criteria

MGN Image
MGN Image(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana health officials are developing the criteria they’ll use to decide who’s entitled to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said last week she expects the supply of doses will be extremely limited once the federal government approves a vaccine for widespread human use.

It might be just 10 million or 15 million doses for the 330 million people living in the United States.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that if the vaccine is distributed to each state based on its share of the U.S. population, Indiana might receive only 300,000 doses initially for its 6.7 million residents.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Multiple areas in Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state gets ready for Tropical Storm Sally.

Latest News

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.

National

Harshmallow: Virus prompts pause for Peeps holiday treats

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Peeps treats are going on hiatus for several months — another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Oxford, AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.

Coronavirus

Study: Kids infected at day care spread coronavirus at home

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The findings don’t mean that schools and child-care programs need to close, but it does confirm that the virus can spread within those places and then be brought home by kids.

Coronavirus

Know how to wear your face mask correctly

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
|
Wearing your mask can help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC’s Dr. Paige Armstrong shows you how to correctly put on and take off your mask.