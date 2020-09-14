Indiana developing virus vaccine eligibility criteria

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana health officials are developing the criteria they’ll use to decide who’s entitled to receive a coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said last week she expects the supply of doses will be extremely limited once the federal government approves a vaccine for widespread human use.

It might be just 10 million or 15 million doses for the 330 million people living in the United States.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that if the vaccine is distributed to each state based on its share of the U.S. population, Indiana might receive only 300,000 doses initially for its 6.7 million residents.