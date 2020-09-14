Five named storms churn through the Atlantic as Tropical Storm Sally gears up for landfall

There are FIVE tropical disturbances making their way through the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico simultaneously Monday. Each is worth keeping an eye on for different reasons.

Tropical Storm Sally will have the most immediate impact on the continental United States. As of 10am CDT Monday, the storm was recorded moving slowly at 6mph west-northwest towards New Orleans, making landfall Tuesday at 7pm. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane before landfall. A life-threatening storm surge will impact the Gulf Coast.

Before Tropical Storm Sally, Hurricane Paulette formed in the Atlantic. Thankfully, the Category 2 storm is likely to remain out at sea.

It’s a similar fate for Tropical Depression Rene. The storm system is slowly circulating southwest towards the Lesser Antilles. Experts expect it to fizzle out by Wednesday.

Two new storms were named early Monday. Tropical Storm Teddy is tracking towards Bermuda and increasing in intensity. Finally, Tropical Depression Vicky is narrowly following Teddy’s path and expected to die out by Friday.

Vicky is the 20th named storm, breaking a record, becoming the earliest 20th Atlantic named Tropical Storm since Tammy on October 5, 2005.

If another Tropical Storm develops, it will become Wilfred. Once the final letter of the 21-name alphabet is used, the National Hurricane Center switches to naming storms by using Greek letters, beginning with Alpha, Beta, and so on.

The significance of this many storms is further evidence of the strength of this hurricane season in the Atlantic. Since naming tropical storms and hurricanes began during the mid-1900s, there has been only one year where there were more than 21 named storms in a single hurricane season. That year was the historic 2005.

