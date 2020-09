ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -A close call in Elkhart after police say 30 shots were fired striking several homes in 700 block of West Wolf Ave. just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say no one was shot or injured.

If you have any info regarding what happened, you’re asked to call police at 574-295-7070.

