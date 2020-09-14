Advertisement

Cook Nuclear Plant testing sirens

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Siren testing is happening near Cook Nuclear Plant.

The sirens are within a 10-mile radius of the plant and are used to alert the public to emergency situations.

The testing this week involves sounding each siren separately, up to four times for about 30 seconds.

It’s happening today through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In the event of an actual emergency, the early warning sirens would all be going off for three minutes.

