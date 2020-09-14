Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopens after pandemic

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - After being forced to close during the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor reopened Monday to a limited number of Club members.

Employees said it felt like Christmas morning when they opened their doors.

COVID-19 precautions are in place, including curb-side pick up and drop-off, daily temperature checks and mask policies for staff and members.

In order for a child to return to the Club, at least one parent will be required to take part in a parent orientation and sign a waiver indicating an understanding of COVID-19, its symptoms and possible complications, and release of liability if allowing a child to attend Club programs and activities.

