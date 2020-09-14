Autopsy scheduled for body found on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An autopsy is scheduled for a woman found dead on South Bend’s south side.

The body of 37-year-old Catherine Minix was found around 5:30 yesterday morning in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue.

County Metro Homicide says she suffered physical trauma.

A neighbor who spoke with us anonymously says he knew the victim, and the person responsible needs to be arrested before someone else gets hurt.

“This is crazy. This shouldn’t be happening in this neighborhood. This is scary. He shouldn’t be on the streets. I got my nine-year-old daughter at home. I mean, this could happen to anyone around here. It’s nuts,” he says.

Investigators say they do have a person of interest, but no arrests have been made at this time.

