Appeal denied for woman who killed 3 children in bus stop crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The woman convicted in the deadly Fulton County bus stop crash that killed three siblings has had her appeal denied.

Alyssa Shepherd asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to give her a new trial.

But the court said no today in a unanimous decision.

Shepherd killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, and 6-year-old twins Mason and Xzavier Ingle in the crash.

Another child, Maverik Lowe, was also severely injured.

Shepherd was found guilty of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and passing a school bus causing injury.

She wanted a new trial based on the evidence presented and the way the jury was instructed.

But the court said sufficient evidence supported the jury’s guilty verdict.

Shepherd is currently serving four years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.