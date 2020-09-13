Trubisky throws 3 TDs in 4th to help Bears beat Lions 27-23

DETROIT (AP) - Mitchell Trubisky lofted a 27-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining and the Chicago Bears held on to beat the Detroit Lions 27-23.

Detroit drove to the Chicago 16 with a chance to win and rookie running back D’Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone.

Matthew Stafford threw another incomplete pass as time expired to complete the collapse.

Trubisky threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Chicago come back from a 17-point deficit.

The Lions opened last season by blowing an 18-point lead at Arizona and settling for a tie.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/13/2020 4:49:36 PM (GMT -4:00)