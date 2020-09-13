Sunshine returns to Michiana Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The scattered showers that we saw during the second half of Saturday have moved out leaving us with a slight chance of a sprinkle through Sunday morning. A few clouds around but the sunshine will be returning today. A more September day with a high in the lower 70s and a light breeze out of the northwest.

If you were planning on heading to the beach to end the weekend it will be an almost perfect day with sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Although, be careful because we will be seeing yellow flags flying on most Michiana beaches. The breeze from the northwest will kick up 2 to 3 foot waves and some stronger currents in some locations. A moderate swim risk is in place for Sunday.

Looking ahead to the work week. Sunshine remains the theme through the middle of the week as high pressure will dominate overhead. Temperatures will slowly be on the rise topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 by Wednesday afternoon. A few clouds likely Thursday with the passage of a cold front. This could also bring a few showers or thunderstorms to Michiana in the afternoon. Then that clears out Friday and we cool off into the upper 60s to lower 70s by next weekend. A dry and bright weekend looks to be on the horizon. Have a great week!

SUNDAY: A sprinkle possible early with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Sunshine does break out in the afternoon with a high of 72.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. A slight breeze making a very fall like evening. Low of 52.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine. Warm with a light breeze. High of 74.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with chilly air moving in. A fall like evening with a low of 48.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 74

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.05″

