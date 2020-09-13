Advertisement

Pleasant evening will lead into a pleasant start to the workweek!

Sunshine and temps in the 70s much of this week
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We have mild temps in the 70s for much of the week ahead. Some areas north may stay in the 60s some days.

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll start off the week with sunshine, a few added clouds tomorrow with a boundary just to the north.

Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front moves through later in the week and brings us a chance for thundershowers.

Some chilly nights ahead too, but normal for this time of year is around 51.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Police say gunfire at Grand Rapids lounge leaves 7 wounded

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say gunfire at a Grand Rapids business badly wounded one many and wounded six other people early Sunday.

News

Indiana reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana health officials are reporting 1,249 more coronavirus cases and 1 more death on Sunday.

News

16 Pack-a-Backpack

Updated: 22 hours ago
Families stopped by the 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive-thru on Saturday.

News

Nat'l Day of Remembrance

Updated: 23 hours ago
Aborted fetuses found on the property of the late Dr. George Klopfer are memorialized Saturday.

Latest News

Notre Dame

No. 10 Notre Dame beats Duke 27-13 in ACC debut

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Kyren Williams ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, grad quarterback Ian Book threw for 263 yards and No. 10 Notre Dame beat Duke 27-13 on Saturday at rainy Notre Dame Stadium in the season and Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

News

1 dead after University Park Mall shooting

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
One person is dead after a shooting inside University Park Mall. It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

News

Mama’s Against Violence joins other community members marching to end gun violence

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Starting at the Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, activists and residents marched together speaking out against gun violence in their community.

News

1 dead after University Park Mall shooting

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
One person is dead after a shooting inside University Park Mall. It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame

Daelin Hayes shines on and off the field

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
This summer Hayes rose as a leader in Notre Dame’s social justice movement, using his platform to give voice to the sobering reality he and many of his teammates face.

News

End of an Era: ND super-fan missed only 14 games since 1953

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By Lindsay Stone
Tailgating and football go hand in hand for many Fighting Irish fans, but this year things will look a lot different. And for Chuck Sausman, it’s the end of an era.