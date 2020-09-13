Pleasant evening will lead into a pleasant start to the workweek!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We have mild temps in the 70s for much of the week ahead. Some areas north may stay in the 60s some days.

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll start off the week with sunshine, a few added clouds tomorrow with a boundary just to the north.

Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front moves through later in the week and brings us a chance for thundershowers.

Some chilly nights ahead too, but normal for this time of year is around 51.

