Minshew Mania 2.0: Jags stun Colts, Rivers 27-20 in opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Minshew Mania is back and maybe better than before. Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville stunned Indianapolis 27-20 in their season opener and spoiled Philip Rivers' debut with the Colts.

The Jaguars entered Week 1 as the NFL’s biggest home underdogs.

Talk of tanking was most prevalent preseason topic surrounding the revamped team.

Minshew ended that for now.

The second-year pro completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and no turnovers.

He connected with DJ Chark, rookie Laviska Shenault and Cole for scores. Rivers threw two interceptions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/13/2020 5:41:29 PM (GMT -4:00)