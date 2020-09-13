Indiana reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,249 more coronavirus cases and 1 more death on Sunday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,214 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 105,804 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday : 17 more deaths, and 1,076 new cases were reported.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,282 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 764 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 720 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths, 394 new cases were reported.

Monday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 596 new cases were reported.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

