Heyward homers off Hader, Cubs rally past Brewers 4-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

NL Central-leading Chicago had gone scoreless for 17 straight innings before breaking through against Hader, who hadn’t allowed a homer all season long.

Javier Báez and pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo sparked the rally with consecutive one-out singles.

Heyward then put the Cubs ahead to stay with a deep drive to center for his sixth homer.

Lefties were batting just .115 with six homers against Hader in the All-Star reliever’s career coming into the game.

9/12/2020 10:32:54 PM (GMT -4:00)