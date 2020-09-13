Brian Kelly’s contract extended through 2024

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s game, Notre Dame announced that Brian Kelly had agreed to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.

Fiananical terms of the deal have not been released because Notre Dame is a private university.

This four-year extension was actually agreed upon in December, but the university wanted to hold off until the Blue-Gold Game in April.

Due to the pandemic, the university waited to make this announcement during the first game of the 2020 season.

Kelly just started his 11th season under the shadow of the Golden Dome today and it’s his 30th season over as a college football head coach.

If Kelly coaches through the extension, he would be the head coach of the Fighting Irish for 15 seasons.

Of course, Notre Dame is fresh off of three straight 10 win seasons under Kelly’s leadership.

That’s the first time since the Lou Holtz era that has happened at Notre Dame.

This year would be a little more difficult to hit that 10 win milestone due to all of the uncertainty if games will be played every week.

If Kelly were to complete the rest of his contract, his 15 years at head coach would be the longest tenure in Notre Dame history.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.