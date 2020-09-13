St. Joe County Metro Homicide death investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Sunday morning, police were called to the 1000 block of E. Fairview Avenue around 5:30. County Coroner Mike McGann confirms a female was found dead near 1000 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend Sunday morning.

‪An autopsy will be conducted at 9:30am on Monday in Fort Wayne. ‬

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) is investigating the death.

CMHU has not said whether this is a shooting or not and very few details are known at this time. The investigation is ongoing and in the early stages.

CMHU was on scene of a shooting at the University Park Mall on Saturday and now has this new investigation on their plate following another deadly weekend in Michiana.

