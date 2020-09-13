Advertisement

St. Joe County Metro Homicide death investigation

CMHU Investigation
CMHU Investigation(WNDU)
By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Sunday morning, police were called to the 1000 block of E. Fairview Avenue around 5:30. County Coroner Mike McGann confirms a female was found dead near 1000 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend Sunday morning.

‪An autopsy will be conducted at 9:30am on Monday in Fort Wayne. ‬

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) is investigating the death.

CMHU has not said whether this is a shooting or not and very few details are known at this time. The investigation is ongoing and in the early stages.

CMHU was on scene of a shooting at the University Park Mall on Saturday and now has this new investigation on their plate following another deadly weekend in Michiana.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more details.

