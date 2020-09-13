Book adjusting to new receivers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Given how hectic the off season was, it wasn’t necessarily a bug surprise the Notre Dame offense got off to a slow start on Saturday in their 27-13 win over Duke.

The Irish finished the first quarter with just seven yards of offense compared to Duke’s 151.

Ian Book was sacked twice during that quarter.

“I planned on going in there and feeling great from the get go,” Book said. “Obviously I felt like i had a little bit of a slow start. But the team carried me for a little bit and I felt like I got back to where I wanted to be."

But the Irish dusted off the cobwebs and were able to get into a better groove in the second quarter that set the pace for the rest of the game.

Book finished with a touchdown and 263 passing yards.

“The receivers did an unbelievable job making plays for me,” Book said. “Again the running backs, that’s where I was extremely impressed. Obviously with some young guys in there for the first time, when they play like that, it’s huge. Helps open up the pass for us and just helps us get into a groove as an offense.”

Head coach Brian Kelly says his QB-1 just has to get comfortable with his new receivers.

“Ian Book has got a whole new offensive group of skill players around him, and he’s still working through that process,” Kelly said. “So it’s not in a situation where he knows exactly where they are going to be. He will. And so I told him, look, don’t expect that that happens overnight, but make the easy plays.”

The Irish moved up to No. 7 in the AP Poll this week.

