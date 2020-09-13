Abreu homers twice as White Sox rout Tigers 14-0
CHICAGO (AP) - José Abreu hit a pair of three-run home runs and matched a career high with seven RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 14-0 for their eighth straight win against the Tigers.
Abreu went 4 for 4 a day after his career-best 22-game hitting streak ended.
It was the longest streak in the majors this season.
Tim Anderson also had four hits, and Eloy Jiménez added three for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have won seven of eight.
Jorge Bonifacio doubled for the Tigers' lone extra-base hit. They have lost eight of 11.
