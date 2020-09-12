Three in jail after search warrant leads to drug, arms bust

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people are in jail after a search warrant in Berrien County leads authorities to finding multiple guns, illegal drugs, and cash.

This is a photo of the guns and drugs seized during the search warrant.

It happened Thursday at a home on Milton Street near Donald Adkins Drive in Benton Township.

Detectives with the southwest enforcement team were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Michigan State Police.

Three people are facing various felony charges and are currently booked in the Berrien County Jail.

Larry Washington Brooks Jr., 25, of Benton Harbor was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Evorion Marshion Anderson, 20, of Benton Harbor was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Nathaniel Damontae Wigfall-Fultz, 22, of Benton Harbor was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Additional charges are being sought for other suspects related to this investigation, include possession with intent to distribute promethazine and maintaining a drug house, among others.

