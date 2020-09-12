Scattered showers continue through the evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Scattered showers moving across Michiana through the evening. Most of the shower activity will remain light but a few pockets of heavier rain are possible. These showers will remain scattered until just after midnight, then only a few isolated sprinkles will be left into Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop to a mild 61 degrees.

Sunday begins with an isolated sprinkle and some clouds hanging around. The sunshine does return in the afternoon with a more fall like day on tap. The high Sunday reaching only into the low 70s across the region. The sunshine sticks with us through the middle of the week as high pressure will dominate the region. Sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s through Wednesday. Our next chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm comes Thursday evening into Friday morning with another passage of a cold front. After that temperatures drop down to near 70 for highs with next weekend looking dry with some sunshine.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and will continue through midnight. Then a few isolated showers will be leftover. Low of 61.

SUNDAY: A sprinkle possible early with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Sunshine does break out in the afternoon with a high of 72.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. A slight breeze making a very fall like evening. Low of 52.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine. Warm with a light breeze. High of 74.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 73

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: Trace

