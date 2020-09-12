Advertisement

Scattered showers continue through the evening

Scattered showers moving across Michiana will continue through at least midnight. A few isolated sprinkles will be left over into Sunday morning. Sunshine does return on Sunday afternoon.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Scattered showers moving across Michiana through the evening. Most of the shower activity will remain light but a few pockets of heavier rain are possible. These showers will remain scattered until just after midnight, then only a few isolated sprinkles will be left into Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop to a mild 61 degrees.

Sunday begins with an isolated sprinkle and some clouds hanging around. The sunshine does return in the afternoon with a more fall like day on tap. The high Sunday reaching only into the low 70s across the region. The sunshine sticks with us through the middle of the week as high pressure will dominate the region. Sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s through Wednesday. Our next chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm comes Thursday evening into Friday morning with another passage of a cold front. After that temperatures drop down to near 70 for highs with next weekend looking dry with some sunshine.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and will continue through midnight. Then a few isolated showers will be leftover. Low of 61.

SUNDAY: A sprinkle possible early with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Sunshine does break out in the afternoon with a high of 72.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. A slight breeze making a very fall like evening. Low of 52.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine. Warm with a light breeze. High of 74.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 73

Saturday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: Trace

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Saturday PM Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Football Saturday starts dry, showers and storms move in

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Showers and thunderstorms will be moving into Michiana Saturday afternoon. Most of Notre Dames football game looks dry. Showers and storms will be on the doorstep by the second half.

First Alert Weather

Saturday AM Weather

Updated: 11 hours ago

Forecast

Rain moves in late Saturday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT

First Alert Weather

Spider on the green screen Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-11-2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
Kimberly makes an 8-legged friend

News

Sunny skies return this weekend with storms likely Saturday around dinnertime

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Non-severe storms could affect Notre Dame Football on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-11-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
Non-severe storms could affect Notre Dame Football on Saturday.

Forecast

Clouds...maybe showers north

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BRIGHTER NEXT WEEK... Clouds continue to dominate tonight and most of Friday, and although most of the time will be dry, some areas north and west could get showers this evening. The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come Saturday afternoon and night. While it is possible that it would hold off through the Notre Dame game, it's looking less likely than it was. Maybe a shower early Sunday, then becoming sunny. And it sure looks mostly sunny the first 3 days of next week with VERY comfortable temperatures...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT