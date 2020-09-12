Advertisement

1 dead after shooting in University Park Mall

University Park Mall
University Park Mall(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting inside University Park Mall.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

This is no longer an active shooter situation, police told us at 3:45 p.m.

Police say they are still searching for at least one suspect. No names or descriptions have been released.

The mall entrances have been taped off, and officers have been seen talking with witnesses and escorting them from the building.

One employee told us that workers and customers hid together in a store after the shooting began.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is leading the investigation, and the county coroner has arrived on the scene.

Police are asking people to stay away from the mall.

We have a crew working to get more information, and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

