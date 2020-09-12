Notre Dame reports 3 more coronavirus cases

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 3 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There have been 643 positive cases from 10,695 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 601 undergraduates, 34 graduate students and 8 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 41 active cases and 602 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.8%.

Friday: 10 COVID-19 cases added, 46 active cases estimated

Thursday: 2 COVID-19 cases added, 41 active cases estimated

Wednesday: 8 COVID-19 cases added, 44 active cases estimated

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

