Newly built homes getting broken into

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -

Newly built homes in the Granger, Niles and Edwardsburg area are being broken into and stripped of possessions.

16 News Now spoke to one family who said that they had planned to move into their new house in a few weeks, but Tuesday morning thieves broke in.

They took a new furnace, tub, lighting fixtures, furniture and more.

“It was anger. These were our things that we worked hard for," Bonnie said.

The thieves also took belongings that belonged to Bonnie’s late father.

“And I have some of his sermons. Well, I had...and the computer that they took there are photos that I won’t get back. There’s his voice," Bonnie said.

Bonnie took to social media and discovered that this has also happened to many others in the community.

“So we would like to bring awareness that there is an issue going on in our community and we never, ever want anyone to feel the way we felt...That maybe God put our family in this position to be a voice for people who have been in this situation and to help prevent this to not happen again," Bonnie said.

16 News Now reached out to local authorities who shared that construction sites are often easy targets for criminals. A sheriff confirmed that Bonnie’s case is being investigated.

While law enforcement does its best to patrol such areas, and to solve these cases, authorities have tips to share with the public.

First, put security systems up right away.

Second, have neighbors keep an eye on the property.

Third, lock up all tools.

Fourth, ask the construction company if they can put up cameras at night or a security fence.

“Somebody knows what happened and I just pray they would put themselves in our position and come forward," Bonnie said.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.