Mama’s Against Violence joins other community members marching to end gun violence

Starting at the Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, activists and residents marched together speaking out against gun violence in their community.
Starting at the Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, activists and residents marched together speaking out against gun violence in their community.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dozens of community members from South Bend’s west side gathered to honor victims of gun violence.

Starting at the Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, activists and residents marched together speaking out against gun violence in their community.

They marched all the way the Charles Black Recreation Center, saying the names of victims along the way.

Their message. Stop the violence.

“Little Chrisayah Stephens was killed so our pastor called us and said we need to do a peace march. So we made posters to walk and demonstrate in our community that we want love and we want peace,” said the church’s Health and Temperance leader Akila Karanja.

The church partnered with Mama’s Against Violence to spread their message on South Bend’s west side.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

