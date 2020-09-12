Kelly proud of Notre Dame’s composure heading into game day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday is the big day. It’s Game 1 of the 2020 college football season for Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish get set to take on Duke at home.

It’s very clear, the preparation for this season has been unlike any other.

The Notre Dame football program has had to deal with the coronavirus, speaking out against social injustice, while trying to prepare for a season.

Brian Kelly is impressed with his team’s composure after dealing with everything that’s been sent their way in 2020.

“I don’t think you can go through what we’ve gone through without some composure," Kelly said. "You can get rattled easily. Rattled when there is a positive test or rattled with the media information that comes out relative to either school closing or football shutting down or the troubles we’re having in our country. It’s easy to get rattled, lose your focus and get distracted. This group has done an incredible job of managing that.”

Kelly says he is quite proud of his team and he can’t wait to start playing some competition. Kickoff against Duke is set for 2:30 PM on Saturday. You can watch the game on WNDU.

