Jiménez hits 3-run homer as White Sox rally past Tigers 4-3

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Eloy Jiménez hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 for their seventh straight win against the Tigers.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won for the sixth time in seven games overall, breaking through at the plate after they went hitless in the first five innings against Casey Mize.

Evan Marshall, Codi Heuer and Alex Colomé combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lucas Giolito.

9/11/2020 11:21:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

