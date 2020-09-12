Indiana’s Week 4 Friday Night Football scores and highlights
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
These are the scores for week four of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:
Warsaw, 40, Mishawaka, 32
Chesterton, 45, LaPorte, 21
Elkhart, 57, South Bend Washington, 6
Fairfield, 44, Fremont, 13
Hobart, 38, Culver Academy, 0
John Glenn, 10, Jimtown, 7
Knox, 14, North Judson, 0
Garrett, 39, Lakeland, 18
LaVille, 17, Winamac, 6
Mishawaka Marian, 35, New Prairie, 14
Penn, 30, East Noble, 24
Northridge, 44, Plymouth, 0
Manchester, 41, Rochester, 14
South Bend St. Joseph, 21, South Bend Adams, 14
South Bend Riley, 45, South Bend Clay, 8
Wheeler, 41, South Central, 21
Tippecanoe Valley, 60, North Miami, 0
Bremen, 41, Triton, 0
Wawasee at Concord - delayed
Culver, 20, West Central, 6
Angola, 41, West Noble, 0
