Indiana’s Week 4 Friday Night Football scores and highlights

These are the scores for week four of Friday Night Football games featuring local Indiana teams:

Warsaw, 40, Mishawaka, 32

Chesterton, 45, LaPorte, 21

Elkhart, 57, South Bend Washington, 6

Fairfield, 44, Fremont, 13

Hobart, 38, Culver Academy, 0

John Glenn, 10, Jimtown, 7

Knox, 14, North Judson, 0

Garrett, 39, Lakeland, 18

LaVille, 17, Winamac, 6

Mishawaka Marian, 35, New Prairie, 14

Penn, 30, East Noble, 24

Northridge, 44, Plymouth, 0

Manchester, 41, Rochester, 14

South Bend St. Joseph, 21, South Bend Adams, 14

South Bend Riley, 45, South Bend Clay, 8

Wheeler, 41, South Central, 21

Tippecanoe Valley, 60, North Miami, 0

Bremen, 41, Triton, 0

Wawasee at Concord - delayed

Culver, 20, West Central, 6

Angola, 41, West Noble, 0

