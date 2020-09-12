Goshen leaders calling for peace after yard sign set on fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City leaders in Goshen are calling for everyone to come together as a community after a resident’s protest sign in her front yard was set on fire.

It happened Thursday in the 600 block of South Main Street.

This is footage from back in July of this year.

Goshen Police and Fire were sent to the area.

Officials say the sign was dangerously close to the house, to a point where a witness had to pull the sign away from the home before calling 911.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating.

The mayor released a statement regarding what happened, saying, “We can’t allow senseless acts of harassment and criminal behavior to threaten someone’s safety. There is no room for this in our society or our community. We need to stop being so angry about how others feel about one issue or another. Everyone has a right to their voice and to their safety.'”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.