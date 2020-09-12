Advertisement

Football Saturday starts dry, showers and storms move in

Showers and thunderstorms will be moving into Michiana Saturday afternoon. Most of Notre Dames football game looks dry. Showers and storms will be on the doorstep by the second half.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is gameday here in South Bend! Notre Dame takes on Duke at 2:30pm and we could be contending with some showers for the second half of the game with thunderstorms possible in the early evening.

The start to your Saturday features mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 60s. We will warm up ahead of our approaching cold front into the upper 70s by game time. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower 70s as showers approach from the West. Showers are possible in LaPorte county between noon and 2 with the heaviest still off to the West. As the cold front moves Eastward the showers and storms come with it. By the end of the football game we will be looking at showers beginning to make their way into South Bend and points East. The main line of thunderstorms will follow with the heaviest rain coming through the South Bend area between 5 and 8 o’clock.

Showers and storms will continue Eastward through the evening and exit before midnight. This round of rain will include isolated heavier downpours and some gusty winds. Some places could see between a half and an inch of rain with locally heavier rainfall possible. A few isolated showers could be possible through the first half of Sunday before the clouds clear and the sunshine returns. The sunshine sticks with us through the middle of the week as high pressure takes control and we remain dry and cloud free! We remain warm with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s through the week. There will be a small chance of a few showers or storms Thursday into Friday before another dry stretch through next weekend.

SATURDAY: Start out dry and cloudy with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s by the early afternoon. The football game looks mostly dry until the second half. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in with the heavier rain coming through after the game has concluded. High of 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through midnight. Then a few isolated showers will be leftover. Low of 61.

SUNDAY: A sprinkle possible early with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Sunshine does break out in the afternoon with a high of 74.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. A slight breeze making a very fall like evening. Low of 52.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 72

Friday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Saturday AM Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Rain moves in late Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Spider on the green screen Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-11-2020

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT
Kimberly makes an 8-legged friend

Latest News

News

Sunny skies return this weekend with storms likely Saturday around dinnertime

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Non-severe storms could affect Notre Dame Football on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-11-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
Non-severe storms could affect Notre Dame Football on Saturday.

Forecast

Clouds...maybe showers north

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BRIGHTER NEXT WEEK... Clouds continue to dominate tonight and most of Friday, and although most of the time will be dry, some areas north and west could get showers this evening. The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come Saturday afternoon and night. While it is possible that it would hold off through the Notre Dame game, it's looking less likely than it was. Maybe a shower early Sunday, then becoming sunny. And it sure looks mostly sunny the first 3 days of next week with VERY comfortable temperatures...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT

News

A Fall-like pattern before weekend rain and warmer temperatures return

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze continuing from the northeast.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-10-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT
A Fall-like pattern gives way to warmer weather and weekend rain