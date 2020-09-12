Football Saturday starts dry, showers and storms move in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is gameday here in South Bend! Notre Dame takes on Duke at 2:30pm and we could be contending with some showers for the second half of the game with thunderstorms possible in the early evening.

The start to your Saturday features mostly cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine and temperatures in the middle 60s. We will warm up ahead of our approaching cold front into the upper 70s by game time. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower 70s as showers approach from the West. Showers are possible in LaPorte county between noon and 2 with the heaviest still off to the West. As the cold front moves Eastward the showers and storms come with it. By the end of the football game we will be looking at showers beginning to make their way into South Bend and points East. The main line of thunderstorms will follow with the heaviest rain coming through the South Bend area between 5 and 8 o’clock.

Showers and storms will continue Eastward through the evening and exit before midnight. This round of rain will include isolated heavier downpours and some gusty winds. Some places could see between a half and an inch of rain with locally heavier rainfall possible. A few isolated showers could be possible through the first half of Sunday before the clouds clear and the sunshine returns. The sunshine sticks with us through the middle of the week as high pressure takes control and we remain dry and cloud free! We remain warm with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s through the week. There will be a small chance of a few showers or storms Thursday into Friday before another dry stretch through next weekend.

SATURDAY: Start out dry and cloudy with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s by the early afternoon. The football game looks mostly dry until the second half. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in with the heavier rain coming through after the game has concluded. High of 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue through midnight. Then a few isolated showers will be leftover. Low of 61.

SUNDAY: A sprinkle possible early with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Sunshine does break out in the afternoon with a high of 74.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. A slight breeze making a very fall like evening. Low of 52.

Daily Climate Report:

Friday’s High: 72

Friday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

