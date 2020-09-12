Advertisement

Fire at Beacon Heights Apartment displaces residents

Several residents of Beacon Heights Apartments in South Bend have been displaced following an early morning fire.
Several residents of Beacon Heights Apartments in South Bend have been displaced following an early morning fire.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several residents of Beacon Heights Apartments in South Bend have been displaced following an early morning fire.

The call came in around 5:40 am Saturday morning.

Crews were originally told that there were at least four people possibly trapped inside, but when they arrived they didn’t find anyone trapped in the apartments.

Five apartments were were impacted by the fire.

Once the fire was put out, crews began a process called “overhaul,” where they tore off parts of the burnt structure just to make sure there are no more hotspots that can spark back up later.

No one was injured, and the red cross is helping displaced residents find housing.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd Chance: Wales

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Humane Society of Elkhart County.

News

Pet Vet: Feline Asthma

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Asthma affects 25 million Americans, and is currently the leading chronic disease in children, and this is the most significant time of year for people affected.

News

Newly built homes getting broken into

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Criminals breaking into new houses under construction

News

Goshen leaders calling for peace after yard sign set on fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
City leaders in Goshen are calling for everyone to come together as a community after a resident’s protest sign in her front yard was set on fire.

Latest News

Michigan

Three in jail after search warrant leads to drug, arms bust

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Three people are in jail after a search warrant in Berrien County leads authorities to finding multiple guns, illegal drugs, and cash.

Indiana

Firefighters put out vehicle fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Firefighters in Warsaw were called to put out a vehicle fire today.

News

Residents making adjustments for Notre Dame football season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Residents who rent out their homes for the weekend can make a couple thousand dollars in just a few days when Irish fans descend upon South Bend. That's changing this year.

Forecast

Rain moves in late Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

News

Jail officials get pies in the face for good cause

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
All proceeds go to Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County Over the Edge fundraiser, which helps teens.

News

South Bend church has playground equipment stolen off property

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A church on South Bend’s west side is looking for answers after having playground equipment stolen off of its property.