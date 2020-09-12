Fire at Beacon Heights Apartment displaces residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several residents of Beacon Heights Apartments in South Bend have been displaced following an early morning fire.

The call came in around 5:40 am Saturday morning.

Crews were originally told that there were at least four people possibly trapped inside, but when they arrived they didn’t find anyone trapped in the apartments.

Five apartments were were impacted by the fire.

Once the fire was put out, crews began a process called “overhaul,” where they tore off parts of the burnt structure just to make sure there are no more hotspots that can spark back up later.

No one was injured, and the red cross is helping displaced residents find housing.

