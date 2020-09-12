Day of Remembrance event held at South Lawn Cemetery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several people from Michiana gathered at the South Lawn Cemetery to observe the national day of remembrance.

Joined by Attorney General Curtis Hill, people gathered and prayed at the gravesite of more than 2,400 aborted fetuses that were found at the home of late abortion doctor Ulrich George Klopfer.

The founder of She Found His Grace told us at 16 News Now why she wants to honor these unborn children.

“We just need people to be aware that these are children and they have lost their purpose. Their purpose was snuffed out and we have women who are being hurt--emotionally scarred,” said She Found His Grace founder Serena Dyksen.

Saturday marks one year since those fetal remains were found.

