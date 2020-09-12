Advertisement

Daelin Hayes shines on and off the field

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Student-athletes have a lot on their plate in a normal year between school work and their respective sport.

Some choose to volunteer and some go above and beyond.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes is one of them and in an offseason unlike any other...he took action,

“I was having fun," Hayes said. "I was having fun with the game. I was rediscovering my love for the game.”

That fun came to an abrupt halt just four weeks into the 2019 season.

Hayes suffered a torn labrum and was out for the year but not his career.

“I had more to give to this university and to this team," Hayes said.

He had more to give to the South Bend community too.

Hayes spent his time healing by volunteering in the South Bend schools.

A shocking sight for student since many have trouble believing they too can dream

“There’s little kids in our community, hundreds of them, hundreds of thousands of them that would benefit from our leadership, our mentorship, our brotherhood, our empathy, our compassion, our representation," Hayes said.

And Hayes showed them there’s always reason to believe.

“God gave me another opportunity, another year to come back to be involved in the community, to stand up for what was right with our team," Hayes said. "Our team stood for social justice and we continue to stand for that.”

This summer Hayes rose as a leader in Notre Dame’s social justice movement, using his platform to give voice to the sobering reality he and many of his teammates face.

“The fear that our parents feel when they send us out into the world and don’t know if we’re going to come back the same way they left us, to be murdered in broad daylight," Hayes said. "These are the realities that our players, our students face far beyond when we take off a gold helmet, far beyond when we take off a Notre Dame monogram, we’re still a Black man.”

Hayes was front and center at the Irish Juneteenth rally and march.

A life-changing day for many.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the young men on our football team when they use that platform to speak, in such an eloquent manner, in such a matter that it moved me even more to be able to learn more and educate myself," Head Coach Brian Kelly said.

“I promise you, myself, this team, this university, we stand with you,” Hayes said. "No longer will your voice be oppressed. We will use this platform. We will always stand up for what’s right.”

Now a campus leader, Hayes was named a captain.

“It means everything," Hayes said. "I don’t know if there’s ever been anything in my life that I’ve been more proud of.”

“He’s done it on both on the field and off field so much," Kelly said. “That’s why he’s garnered so much respect from his peers and that’s why he’s a captain.”

The newly minted captain is thankful he was given another chance.

He’s now stronger than ever.

“I would’ve been broken," Hayes said. "I would’ve been discouraged. Like it would’ve been too much like for me to handle. But I relied in my brothers. I relied on my family. I relied on my coaches. I relied on my faith and I stand before you today.”

Daelin Hayes says he’s actually grateful for last season’s injury saying that God turned it around into a magnificent victory.

The Irish continue to speak out regarding social justice. Head coach Brian Kelly said the team has a few events planned soon.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly proud of Notre Dame’s composure heading into game day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It’s very clear, the preparation for this season has been unlike any other.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish captain Robert Hainsey is much more than ready to play without a sold out crowd

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The last thing on Hainsey’s mind is the amount of fans in the stands. He just can’t wait to play football.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s newest goal: Win the ACC Championship

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says the Notre Dame standard is still the same.

Notre Dame

Tony Dungy impressed by Tommy Rees and Clark Lea’s coaching styles

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Dungy likes the cool, calm and collected coaching styles of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish defensive end Ade Ogundeji sees growth in mental game

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This offseason, Ogundeji worked on his hands in the run and pass game.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ignoring the NFL hype

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Several way too early 2021 Mock Drafts have Owusu-Koramoah being selected as a Top 20 draft pick.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says following the safety protocols allowed Notre Dame to start the season

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he’s just glad there will be football on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Duke at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Notre Dame

Notre Dame offensive line back for more

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
This season the offensive line want to continue the dominance this program has come to be known for.

Notre Dame

Book in a Bubble: Notre Dame tries to keep quarterback Ian Book isolated as much as possible to limit contact tracing possibilities

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book says living this life style is an adjustment but its worth it if he gets to play football.