2nd Chance: Wales

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet wales!

He’s energetic, outgoing and independent.

He likes to play and interact with people, but sometimes plays rough with other cats, dogs or small children.

Wales is neutered, up to date on all vaccinations and microchipped.

Also, there’s a September cat adoption special at the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Adoption fees are $25.

If you want to adopt Wales or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

