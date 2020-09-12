16 Pack-a-Backpack giveaway doing drive-thru this year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Saturday was pack-a-backpack day.

An event we always look forward to here at 16 News Now, the 16 pack a backpack pickup day.

This year was a little different due to COVID-19, making today’s event a literal backpack drive.

Families and students pulled their cars up to volunteers and staff from the South Bend Community School Corporation outside the Brown Community Learning Center, to pick up a backpack and other school supplies, donated by community members.

Since South Bend students are still doing virtual learning, staff members said they were very happy to see their kids again.

“We miss the passion and the drama that the kids bring to school. We miss the energy. It’s not just athletics, but also plays, and orchestra, and band, and art. So, all of that, our students bring and watching them be successful,” said SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings

And for us at 16 News Now, we want to thank all of you who made this year’s 16 pack-a-backpack possible.

