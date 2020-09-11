Tony Dungy impressed by Tommy Rees and Clark Lea’s coaching styles

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, one of the guests who will be on 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff will be Hall of Fame head football coach Tony Dungy. He is the newest member of the NBC team covering Notre Dame football.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. asked Dungy about his coaching philosophy where he preaches teaching as opposed to screaming and yelling. Dungy likes the cool, calm and collected coaching styles of offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Clark Lea.

“They have a great impact and I think that might be strategic on Coach Kelly’s part,” Kelly said. “You always want to hire people who compliment you. Coach Kelly is the motivator and he’s the one who will get in people’s face. But to have those teachers where Ian Book can come off the sideline and talk to Tommy Rees on the phone, ‘Hey, what did you see out there?’ and ‘When you see this, we’ll get to that.’ That’s invaluable.

I just had my first conversation with Clark Lea the other day. I love his philosophy and he’s talking about how it got built. He inherited a 3-4 but now we’re going to this and I’m looking for these kinds of players. I love both of those guys style and I think they are going to do a really great job. I’m looking forward to watching this season unfold."

