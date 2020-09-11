The Whistle Pigs take over Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today people came out to the Morris for Fridays by the Fountain.

The free summertime concert series takes place every Friday at lunch time with a different local band each week.

And this week’s show featured the band the Whistle Pigs.

Food trucks were set up near the stage for the concertgoers.

There was plaza seating available, some people brought their own chairs, and some people were up on their feet dancing.

“Awesome, it was awesome, fantastic. We like the Whistle Pigs, they have just great music. Definitely will come back," said one attendant.

