Advertisement

Sunny skies return this weekend with storms likely Saturday around dinnertime

By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Another crisp, cool day. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70 with an easterly breeze up to 10mph this afternoon. No fog to cause slow-downs this morning. A few sprinkles possible, but we’re otherwise dry heading into the weekend. Limited sunshine with clouds overhead most of the day.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures drop into the middle 50s overnight. We’re dry with mostly cloudy skies. A cool start to the weekend.

TOMORROW:

The first Notre Dame football game of the season may feature some rain showers. We’re dry with a mix of sun and clouds to start. A few isolated sprinkles begin as early as 1pm with heavier rain showers moving in at 5pm. This line of thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and minor flooding to Michiana by dinnertime. Saturday’s high temperatures reach the upper 70s. A more summer-like pattern.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,282 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

News

Police ID driver killed in rollover crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is dead after police say his car hit a utility pole in Kosciusko County and rolled over.

News

First responders gather at 9/11 Memorial in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Local first responders gathered in front of the 9/11 Memorial in St. Patrick's County Park Friday to remember and reflect.

News

First responders gather at 9/11 Memorial in South Bend

Updated: 3 hours ago
Local first responders gathered in front of the 9/11 Memorial in St. Patrick’s County Park Friday to remember and reflect.

Latest News

News

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old boy missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Indiana

‘Make It Your Own Mural Fest’ in Warsaw

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
‘Make It Your Own Mural Fest’ in Warsaw

News

South Bend man sentenced for FedEx bomb threat

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man is sentenced for making a bomb threat to a FedEx facility.

News

Car crashes into South Bend home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There’s no reports of any injuries.

News

Return to learn at PHM schools

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New today, Penn Harris Madison Schools are looking to return to learn; getting students back in the classroom but doing it safely.

Indiana

Michigan City man charged with OWI after passenger falls out of vehicle

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Michigan City man was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) after a second man fell out of the back of his vehicle.