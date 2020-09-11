Sunny skies return this weekend with storms likely Saturday around dinnertime

TODAY:

Another crisp, cool day. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70 with an easterly breeze up to 10mph this afternoon. No fog to cause slow-downs this morning. A few sprinkles possible, but we’re otherwise dry heading into the weekend. Limited sunshine with clouds overhead most of the day.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures drop into the middle 50s overnight. We’re dry with mostly cloudy skies. A cool start to the weekend.

TOMORROW:

The first Notre Dame football game of the season may feature some rain showers. We’re dry with a mix of sun and clouds to start. A few isolated sprinkles begin as early as 1pm with heavier rain showers moving in at 5pm. This line of thunderstorms could bring gusty winds and minor flooding to Michiana by dinnertime. Saturday’s high temperatures reach the upper 70s. A more summer-like pattern.

