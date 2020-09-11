South Bend man sentenced for FedEx bomb threat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is sentenced for making a bomb threat to a FedEx facility.

33-year-old Jessie Richardson has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in 2019...Richardson called a FedEx facility in South Bend over 200 times in less than a month.

On Nov. 12, Richardson called the FedEx call center saying there was a bomb in the building.

The following day, he called the South Bend facility also saying there was a bomb in the building and, “he hoped the people inside were ready to die.”

