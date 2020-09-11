South Bend church has playground equipment stolen off property

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A church on South Bend’s west side is looking for answers after having playground equipment stolen off of its property.

16 News Now met with church leaders Friday to learn more about what happened and how this has impacted the church.

“It was very surreal. I just couldn’t believe someone would do this, first of all, to children that play on this stuff every day here,” Church Director and Preschool Teacher at West Side Church of Christ Vickie Kring said.

Six pieces of playground equipment were stolen from the church Tuesday, just a day before the start of preschool.

“It hurts because you want to trust everybody. When you have that feeling of trust being gone, it’s not a good feeling for you,” Kring said.

Kring has been with the church for 33 years and says nothing like this has ever happened.

She also says that the church doesn’t bring in a lot of money, so any money that they raise for things like playground equipment, they work hard for.

“We put so much energy into raising that money with the parents. And to have that taken away from the children was really hard,” Kring said.

Kring says they have cameras set up outside now and plan on buying heavier equipment that would be harder for someone to take.

She says they should have no problem doing this after how much the community has pitched in to help them in their time of need.

“It’s like the rain came, then the sun came out, and that’s what we’re seeing now. We’re seeing just such an outpouring of gifts to us. We’re going to use every bit of it for out here on the playground. We’re hoping that the children are going to enjoy the things that we do find for them,” Kring said.

To help the church raise money to replace the stolen playground equipment, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.