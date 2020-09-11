SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old boy missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Javier Ramon Andrade, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

He has brown hair with brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of the letters “LLE," and scars on his right shoulder and chest.

The teen was last seen on early Friday morning. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Javier, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

