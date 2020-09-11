Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Fort Wayne police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy
Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 16-year-old boy missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Javier Ramon Andrade, a Hispanic male, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

He has brown hair with brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his right arm of the letters “LLE," and scars on his right shoulder and chest.

The teen was last seen on early Friday morning.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Javier, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

‘Make It Your Own Mural Fest’ in Warsaw

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
‘Make It Your Own Mural Fest’ in Warsaw

News

South Bend man sentenced for FedEx bomb threat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man is sentenced for making a bomb threat to a FedEx facility.

News

Car crashes into South Bend home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There’s no reports of any injuries.

News

Return to learn at PHM schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
New today, Penn Harris Madison Schools are looking to return to learn; getting students back in the classroom but doing it safely.

Latest News

Indiana

Michigan City man charged with OWI after passenger falls out of vehicle

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Michigan City man was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (OWI) after a second man fell out of the back of his vehicle.

News

Notre Dame concessions closed on game days, how it’s hurting local nonprofits

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Concessions will be closed to Irish fans on game days for the 2020 season. However, 16 News Now reporting Ibrahim Samra explains why it's the people behind the concessions that are hurting the most.

Forecast

Clouds...maybe showers north

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BRIGHTER NEXT WEEK... Clouds continue to dominate tonight and most of Friday, and although most of the time will be dry, some areas north and west could get showers this evening. The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come Saturday afternoon and night. While it is possible that it would hold off through the Notre Dame game, it's looking less likely than it was. Maybe a shower early Sunday, then becoming sunny. And it sure looks mostly sunny the first 3 days of next week with VERY comfortable temperatures...

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: VR experience shows consequences of skipping flu shot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Researchers are giving us an inside look at the possibly dangerous consequences of not doing so.

News

South Bend man in court for animal cruelty

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man accused of dog fighting makes an appearance in court.

News

St. Joseph County averaging 33 coronavirus cases per day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The COVID-19 crisis in St. Joseph County has seemingly had more ups and downs than a roller coaster.