Return to learn at PHM schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

New today, Penn Harris Madison Schools are looking to return to learn; getting students back in the classroom but doing it safely.

“I certainly think PHM schools are a safe environment and we’re ready to bring kids in on Monday,” Aaron Leniski COO of PHM Schools says.

Penn Harris Madison Schools say they have made around $2 million in safety renovations to keep students safe.

Trifolds, hand sanitizer, social distancing, as well as barriers for teachers to keep educators safe.

“As this progresses, we hope that they’ll see that we’ve put a lot of procedures in place, we’ve made some facility upgrades," Leniski says.

Pre-K to 3rd grade can start in person learning on Monday.

Grades 4 and 5 can start in-person learning September 21st.

Those students can elect to be completely on virtual learning.

“We’re obviously excited to welcome kids back into Penn Harris Madison Schools, and we have provided several options for families because we are sensitive to the varying needs and feelings have right now during this pandemic," Leniski says.

Middle school and high school students will start their hybrid schedules September 21st, with all students virtual on Mondays, and then split the rest of the week.

Maximizing technology, while getting students back in class, as Indiana gets back on track with safety as the focus.

