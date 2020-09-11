Advertisement

Residents making adjustments for Notre Dame football season

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame stadium generates a lot of excitement and business for the City of South Bend on gameday weekends, but not this year.

Residents who rent out their homes for the weekend can make a couple thousand dollars in just a few days when Irish fans descend upon South Bend.

However, this year, less fans will be coming to town, as well as their dollars.

We likely won’t see a full crowd at all this season.

That means Lisa Hinkle’s who lives a couple of minutes from campus, won’t be renting her home to groups coming in for the game.

“I had to refund deposits so that was a loss of income. I’ve been doing this for six years and it’s something I depend on every year,” said Hinkle.

She says she’ll miss out on thousands of dollars every home weekend from people canceling their rentals, but she also says it will be sad not seeing the renters she’s gotten to know over the past half-decade.

“I’ve developed a lot of relationships with people that have stayed. I have four or five families that come every year and I depend on that too because it’s repeat business every year,” Hinkle said.

While COVID precautions and capacity limits made the decision to stay home easier for those traveling from far away, one nearby resident who has tickets had a tough choice to make.

“I really miss not being able to go because it’s historic, and I would love to be able to say that I did it, and usually I’m one of those people on the edge. I don’t mind taking chances so I really have to convince myself this isn’t that kind of chance that you take. That I should really wait and see how it goes and perhaps go to a game later if I hear things work out well,” said South Bend resident Anne Pillai.

Pillai says she’ll be treating this weekend as if the Irish were on the road.

“I’m either going to watch it here in my traditional away game spot or I may very well watch it with my daughter in a very well ventilated room sitting far away with a mask on,” Pillai said.

Whether it’s losing business or the experience we’re normally used to when college football kicks off, many South Bend residents have a reason to feel something’s missing from this opening weekend of Irish football.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain moves in late Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

News

Jail officials get pies in the face for good cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
All proceeds go to Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County Over the Edge fundraiser, which helps teens.

News

South Bend church has playground equipment stolen off property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A church on South Bend’s west side is looking for answers after having playground equipment stolen off of its property.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Subtle signs of heart failure

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Learn the subtle signs of heart failure that you might be missing.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 and a look at the past 6 months, and beyond

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
The anniversary of 9/11 isn’t the only tragedy we’re remembering on Friday as 6 months ago COVID-19 changed life around the world and here at home, as around 192,000 people have died in the United States.

News

March to the Memorial honors victims, first responders of 9/11

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Today in South Bend, people took part in the March to the Memorial walk.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,313 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,578 deaths and 110,832 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Michigan

Niles Scream Park opens for 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The park will have seven haunted attractions open and a number of safety precautions in place for visitors.

News

The Whistle Pigs take over Fridays by the Fountain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The free summertime concert series takes place every Friday at lunch time with a different local band each week.

News

Remembering Katie McCloskey

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Here in Michiana, every year, we remember Katie McCloskey of South Bend.