Remembering Katie McCloskey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here in Michiana, every year, we remember Katie McCloskey of South Bend.

The Adams High School and Indiana University grad had just landed her dream job in one of the World Trade Center buildings, six weeks before the towers came tumbling down.

Her father, Dick, mother, Anne, and three siblings were heartbroken.

As a way to deal with their pain, they started a scholarship at Adams High School in Katie’s name.

It’s raised more than $140,000 to send kids to college.

Katie’s dad was always someone we turned to on this day.

Before he passed away in 2014, he told us, “Katie would ask one thing of all of us, ‘Just simply do something good for someone else. If everyone would do that, just think of what a different world we would live in.’”

