Advertisement

Rain moves in late Saturday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

Tonight: Comfortable this evening, otherwise variably cloudy and cool. Low: 59, Wind: ESE 5-10

Saturday: Some sunshine early...showers likely, and maybe a thunderstorm, by late afternoon. High: 79, Wind: Bec SW 6-12

Saturday night: Evening showers, and maybe a storm, then partially drying out. Low: 61

Sunday: There could be a lingering shower early, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: 74

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

First Alert Weather

Spider on the green screen Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-11-2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kimberly makes an 8-legged friend

News

Sunny skies return this weekend with storms likely Saturday around dinnertime

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Non-severe storms could affect Notre Dame Football on Saturday.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-11-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Non-severe storms could affect Notre Dame Football on Saturday.

Latest News

Forecast

Clouds...maybe showers north

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
BRIGHTER NEXT WEEK... Clouds continue to dominate tonight and most of Friday, and although most of the time will be dry, some areas north and west could get showers this evening. The best chance for showers and a thunderstorm will come Saturday afternoon and night. While it is possible that it would hold off through the Notre Dame game, it's looking less likely than it was. Maybe a shower early Sunday, then becoming sunny. And it sure looks mostly sunny the first 3 days of next week with VERY comfortable temperatures...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT

News

A Fall-like pattern before weekend rain and warmer temperatures return

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Mostly cloudy skies with a light breeze continuing from the northeast.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 9-10-2020 First Alert Weather

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT
A Fall-like pattern gives way to warmer weather and weekend rain

Forecast

Comfortable for a while

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
TOUCH OF FALL... It remained cloudy and on the cool side today, but for most of us, it still felt very nice out there. Southeastern areas had the sun break through the clouds for a while, as our temperatures ranged from the middle 60s along Lake Michigan to the lower 80s from Rochester to Goshen. Clouds will continue to dominate most of tonight and Thursday, keeping us cool, but not cold. Sunshine returns for part of Friday and Saturday. Our only good chance of a shower or storm comes Saturday night...perhaps coming in late Saturday and lingering into early Sunday. Things look comfortable and mainly dry next week...

First Alert Weather

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT