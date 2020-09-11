Rain moves in late Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - RAIN INCREASING LATE SATURDAY... The majority of the crowd for the Notre Dame game on Saturday will be students, and they should prepare for rain. We might get lucky, and stay dry, but I doubt it. Tonight will be mainly dry, and Saturday morning will be mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower before 3pm on Saturday, but an 80% chance for rain by 5pm and 6pm. We could see a lingering shower Sunday morning, otherwise it will become sunnier, and that sunshine last through at least the first 3 days of next week. Comfortable temperatures continue to dominate most of next week...

Tonight: Comfortable this evening, otherwise variably cloudy and cool. Low: 59, Wind: ESE 5-10

Saturday: Some sunshine early...showers likely, and maybe a thunderstorm, by late afternoon. High: 79, Wind: Bec SW 6-12

Saturday night: Evening showers, and maybe a storm, then partially drying out. Low: 61

Sunday: There could be a lingering shower early, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: 74

