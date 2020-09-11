Police ID driver killed in rollover crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after police say his car hit a utility pole and rolled over.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office tells us Isaac Wyatt of Colon, Michigan, was headed south on State Road 15 when he crossed into the northbound lane around 9 p.m. Thursday.

He overcorrected and went off the west side of the road, hitting a utility pole and flipping the car.

Several vehicles at the Lucky 7 Car Store were damaged in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, and we’ll keep you updated on what we learn.

