Advertisement

Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves five workers injured

An aerial view show a parking deck under construction that collapsed in Atlanta on Friday. Workers are reportedly trapped.
An aerial view show a parking deck under construction that collapsed in Atlanta on Friday. Workers are reportedly trapped.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A section of concrete collapsed on a parking deck under construction in Atlanta, injuring five workers.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said one worker was trapped under debris with leg injuries and had to be freed and then lowered more than nine stories to the ground using a construction crane.

Four other injured workers managed to walk away from the accident.

The city of Atlanta is inspecting the structure for any signs of threats to the busy interstate that flows through the heart of the city.

The parking garage is being built for an Emory University cancer institute in midtown.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US budget deficit hits record $3 trillion through 11 months

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ocean of red ink is a product of the government’s massive spending to try to cushion the impact of a coronavirus-fueled recession.

National Politics

US marks 9/11 anniversary at tributes shadowed by virus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Americans commemorated 9/11 Friday as another national crisis reconfigured memorial ceremonies, dividing some victims' families over coronavirus safety precautions, and a presidential campaign carved a path through the observances.

National

Fire officials battle rumors along with raging wildfires in Pacific Northwest

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By ALI SWENSON
A sheriff’s office and a firefighters union in Washington state were among the officials who turned to Facebook this week to squash competing narratives — some posts blamed far-left antifa activists and others claimed the far-right group the Proud Boys was responsible for the fires scorching wide swaths of the region.

National

New ways to get more for your old car

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Philip Reed, NerdWallet
As online used car retailers streamline the buying process, they’re creating more convenient ways to handle car-buying’s Achilles' heel, the trade-in.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 1,282 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

National

Bahrain becomes latest Arab nation to recognize Israel

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump announced the agreement on Friday, following a three-way phone call he had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

National

Prosecutors: Similar charges warrant 1 trial in Floyd death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd say each client should get his own trial, as the officers try to diminish their roles in the Black man’s death by pointing fingers at one another.

National

Kansas City Chiefs fans boo teams during display of unity against racism, social injustice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs chose to stay on the field for the national anthem while the Texans decided to remain in the locker room.

National

Remembering 9/11 amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Observances of the Sept. 11 attacks are different this year.

National

‘Evacuate now:’ Wildfires grow in Oregon as 500K flee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People evacuated statewide because of fires had climbed to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10 percent of the 4.2 million people in the state, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported late Thursday.